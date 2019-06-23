Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: More storms rumble through the area

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s another day of some sun doing battle with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. This is an all too familiar setup for those of us in the bluegrass state and it’s one that looks to be the trend of the summer.

As usual, let’ begin with what’s happening out there today. A few clusters of thunderstorms will work across central and eastern Kentucky. These storms may be strong or severe, producing high winds and hail.

