Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Monday brings more thunder

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Not that this will come as a shock to you, but a few more thunderstorms are on the move to begin the week. The pattern after today isn’t quite as stormy, but it’s one that will still throw some boomers our way through the week.

Let’s talk about today’s storm threat before we look down the road. Showers and storms will come at us in waves, with a few strong to severe storms possible.

In addition to the severe threat, these storms will be loaded with torrential rains, leading to the potential for flash flooding.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.



