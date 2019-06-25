Weather News Chris Balley’s forecast: Dry weather moves in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have an honest to goodness dry day taking shape across central and eastern Kentucky. This kicks off a setup that is much better in terms of thunderstorm coverage, but the chance will kick back in over the next few days.

Let us begin with today and roll forward. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a dry wind blowing. Skies will be partly sunny so make sure to carve out some time to go outside and enjoy.





