Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: More steam and storms this weekend

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Steamy temps and scattered thunderstorms are the name of the weather game as we get set to close out the month of June. With the 4th of July holiday just around the corner, it looks more of the same, with an increase in the thunderstorm threat.

Let’s begin with where we are today and trudge forward. Highs are back into the upper 80s to around 90 for much of central and eastern Kentucky. Throw in the humidity and the heat index tops out from 90-95 degrees.

