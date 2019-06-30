Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few storms to end June

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are putting the wraps on an incredibly wet month with more in the way of scattered storms around. This continues to be part of a rather stormy pattern that looks to continue into our big 4th of July holiday week.

Let us begin with today and roll forward. High temps are in the normal upper 80s to around 90, but the humidity levels will make it feel more like 90-95 at times. Scattered showers and storms will go up, but we will need to watch the northwestern sky for a few clusters of storms. A few of those may be strong or severe.

