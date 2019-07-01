Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few storms to kick off July

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

July is off and running with more of the same, but the stormy weather looks to increase as we head into the long holiday weekend. This kicks off another fairly stormy period in our part of the world.

Our Monday will feature scattered showers and storms going up. Just like the past several days, any storm that goes up may briefly go severe, bringing hail and high winds. These storms will also put down torrential rains that can lead to some high water issues.

