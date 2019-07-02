Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Storms look to increase

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our busy 4th of July holiday period is about to kick off at the same time rounds of thunderstorms increase. This action could mean Mother Nature plays a part in some of the parades and fireworks shows. Shocker, I know!

As always, let us begin with today and roll forward. Scattered showers and storms will be noted and any storm that goes up could be strong and put down torrential rains. I will have your tracking tools in a bit.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.