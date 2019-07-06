Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A familiar theme this weekend

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our recent pattern has been one featuring rounds of showers and storms amid periods of sun and steamy temps. Given that fact, it should come as no surprise that our weekend is full of more of the same.

Storms will develop in clusters and a few can be strong or locally severe. With so much moisture in the air, torrential rains are likely with today’s storms and that may cause local flash flooding. It’s NOT going to rain all the time and some of us may not see very much. I’ll have your tracking toys in a bit.

