Chris Bailey's forecast: Changes for the week ahead

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have one more day of steamy and stormy conditions before some changes settle in. This will bring a slightly better brand of air to start the week, but the tropics may become active and impact our weather late week or next weekend.

Let me begin with what’s shaking out there today. Scattered storms and steamy temps. That pretty much sums it up.

Better weather will be in store for Monday and Tuesday as mainly dry skies take control. Even then, an isolated shower or storm will be possible, but most stay dry.

