Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A different pattern this week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have a much different pattern taking shape across the region for the week that’s kicking off today. It’s one that we have to watch the tropics for a possible impact on our weather in about a week or so.

Let’s begin with where we are today and roll forward. Highs will be back in the 80s with humidity levels coming down a bit. There’s still the chance for a few storms going up, especially across the eastern half of the state.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.