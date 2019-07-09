Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Watching the Gulf of Mexico

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
It’s another mainly dry day across the bluegrass state as a different overall pattern settles in. This is one that may spit out a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico before the week is over. Can we get a direct impact from this system on our weather? Maybe.

Temps out there today are in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. I still can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the east.

