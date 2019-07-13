Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: All eyes on Barry

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We continue to see mainly dry conditions out there today, but tropical moisture is about to increase in our part of the world. That will really be the case early next week as the remnants of Barry roll our way.

Let us begin with today and roll forward. Highs should range from 85-90 in most areas with a mainly dry sky. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm across our southern counties.

A weak cold front drops in from the north on Sunday and will combine forces with offshoot tropical moisture to produce a few showers and storms, A setup like this can produce a few cloudbursts, so keep that in mind.

