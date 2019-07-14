Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tropical rains to increase

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are putting the wraps on the weekend with an increase in showers and thunderstorms. This action will continue to ramp up in the days ahead as the remnants of Hurricane Barry roll across the region.

As always, let’s begin with today. A weak cold front is dropping in from the north as offshoot tropical moisture pushes in from the south. These two will combine forces for some heavy rainfall in a few spots. Not everyone gets rain today, but some hefty totals are possible for those who do.





