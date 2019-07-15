Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Rain from Barry slowly showing up

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

What’s left of Hurricane Barry is working northward across the Mississippi Valley and is slowing rolling our way. This will increase the threat for tropical rain producing showers and storms over the next few days.

As usual, we begin with what’s cracking out there today. Humidity levels are way, way up there, leading to scattered showers and storms. Any storm that goes up may put down heavy rain and be strong. It is important to note that the greatest concentration of showers and storms today is across the west. This is also the area with the best chance at seeing a few severe storms.

