Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tropical showers and thunderstorms

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s another day of tracking tropical rain producing showers and thunderstorms across the region. This action is along and ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Barry and will continue to increase over the next few days.

Today’s rain is more prominent across the western half of the state, with scattered showers and storms in the east. Locally heavy rains will be possible from any storm that goes up. In addition to the heavy rains, a few strong or severe storms are possible, especially across the west.

Showers and storms are fairly widespread for Wednesday and we will continue to watch for torrential rains that can cause flash flooding once again.

