Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Barry continues to bring heavy rain

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

The remnants of Hurricane Barry continue to roll across the region, bringing more heavy rain producing showers and storms. These storms are dumping a lot of heavy rain on top of central and eastern Kentucky. This is leading to another day of possible flash flooding.

In the longer range, we are tracking heat for the weekend followed by a much cooler pattern into next week.

As always, let’s begin with today and hit the fast-forward button. These showers and storms will put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time. That gives us the potential for some high water issues to develop. In addition to the heavy rainfall, a few of the storms may be strong.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.