Chris Bailey's forecast: A big time change ahead

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are rolling through one more hot and humid day, then some big time changes blow into the state. Showers and storms will increase on Sunday and Monday before we get in on a true late September feel.

Temps out there today are back into the low 90s in most areas, but the heat index will top out around 100 degrees or so. Isolated showers or thunderstorms will show up, especially across the south and southeast.

