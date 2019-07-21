Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking a major change into the region

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our hot and humid pattern is making the transition to one that’s more common in early fall. As we flip from one to the other, rounds of showers and storms are kicking off out there today and a few of these boomers may be on the strong side.

Temps today come down from where we have been, but the air is still going to be super muggy and super tropical. That will aid in the development of showers and storms that can put down torrential rains for some. The best chance for severe storms is just to our north, but a few boomers can briefly go severe today.

