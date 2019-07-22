Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Storms usher in a fall feel

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s another day of showers and storms ramping up across central and eastern Kentucky. This action is along and ahead of a powerful cold front that has a touch of fall-feeling air coming in behind it. That sets up shop for the rest of the week.

Before that boundary gets through here this evening, rounds of showers and storms will continue to press across the region. These storms are prolific lightning and rainmakers and may cause more flash flooding issues.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.