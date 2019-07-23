Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: September air surges in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are dealing with a surge of September temperatures into the bluegrass state for the next several days. This is bringing some of the nicest weather of the summer for much of the rest of the week.

Highs out there today are generally in the mid and upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Humidity levels are way, way down as a mix of sun and skies show up. The weather for Wednesday looks to be very similar, but lows will be even cooler. Readings will be in the middle 50s for many and that may put Lexington within reach of a record.

