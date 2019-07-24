Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Great stretch of weather continues

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are in the closing week of July, but Mother Nature is in a September mood. This means more in the way of gorgeous weather for the rest of the week and no one is complaining.

This is the nicest and driest period of the entire summer and could be for the entire year. Highs out there today are back into the 75-80 degree range for many with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a small chance for sprinkles or a light shower going up as a pocket of colder air passes over us.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.