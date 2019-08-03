Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few boomers settle in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s the weekend and we are dealing with a few showers and storms dotting the landscape. This action won’t impact everyone, but it’s could cause a few issues with outdoor activities. As we head into next week, a big time cold front looks to change up the pattern around here.

Today’s showers and storms are scattered and mainly fire up in the afternoon hours. Not everyone gets rain, but locally heavy downpours will be possible for areas getting in on the boomers.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.