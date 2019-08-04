Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking changes in the days ahead

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our first weekend of August is wrapping up with typical temperatures and a few storms going up. This has been the theme of the past several days, but changes are showing up for the week ahead. Those changes mean a cooler setup before next week is over.

Today’s scattered showers and storms will flare up during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone sees them, but for those that do, a few could be strong and put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.