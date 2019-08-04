Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking changes in the days ahead

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

Our first weekend of August is wrapping up with typical temperatures and a few storms going up. This has been the theme of the past several days, but changes are showing up for the week ahead. Those changes mean a cooler setup before next week is over.

Today’s scattered showers and storms will flare up during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone sees them, but for those that do, a few could be strong and put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

