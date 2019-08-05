Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Cold fronts on the way

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

We are making our way into the first full week of August with a typical early August temperature trend. That will change later in the week as the first in a series of cold fronts rolls across the Commonwealth. This will bring an increase in storms and a big decrease in temperatures.

Temps today are generally in the upper 80s for much of central and eastern Kentucky. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm going up, but many stay dry.

