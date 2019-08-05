Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Cold fronts on the way

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are making our way into the first full week of August with a typical early August temperature trend. That will change later in the week as the first in a series of cold fronts rolls across the Commonwealth. This will bring an increase in storms and a big decrease in temperatures.

Temps today are generally in the upper 80s for much of central and eastern Kentucky. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm going up, but many stay dry.

