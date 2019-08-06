Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few cold fronts move in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are dealing with a fairly active pattern for the first full week of August. This is happening because a series of cold fronts are on the way to the bluegrass state, bringing cooler air and more storms.

As usual, let’s start with today and roll forward. Highs are deep into the 80s as the threat for showers and storms increases from the northwest. This action is along and ahead of our first front that has an arrival time of early Wednesday.

