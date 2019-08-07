Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Cold fronts take center stage

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

As more and more kids head back to school, we are kicking off a pattern that features more and more cold fronts. The first front is right on top of the region today, with two more to follow in the coming days. That’s a pretty atypical pattern for this time of year.

Let’s start with today and roll forward. Scattered showers and storms will be around, especially early on in the day. This is ahead of the front that has better air coming in behind it later in the day.

