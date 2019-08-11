Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Steamy temps before storm chances return

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It may be back to school for a lot of the kiddos, but summer still has a lot left in the tank. Temperatures are surging over the next few days, but a mid-week cold front is looking to cut the heat off before it can fully flex on us.

As usual, we begin with what’s going on out there today. Temps are back into the 85-90 degree range as humidity levels inch up just a bit, but still remain fairly low for this time of year. Skies stay partly sunny.

Temps on Monday will be right around 90 with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a slight chance for a shower or storm going up late in the day, but most should stay dry.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.