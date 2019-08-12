Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Severe weather threat for Tuesday

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are coming off a great looking weekend in the bluegrass state, but a cold front is about to turn things stormy. This front slams in here over the next few days, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms.

As usual, let’s begin with where we are today. Highs are pushing 90 in many areas with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a little more humidity into the mix and that may fire up isolated showers and storms. The greatest risk for that is across northern parts of Kentucky.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.