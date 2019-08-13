Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few strong storms today

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have a potent cold front crossing the state today, bringing the potential for a few strong to severe storms with it. This boundary will also knock our temp numbers down for a few days.

Our day starts with strong to severe storms dropping in from the northwest. Damaging wind is the main player of the morning. The sun is going to try and pop as high humidity levels surge in here. That means it may feel like a sauna for a few hours as our heat index climbs to near 100 degrees.

