Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Another weak cold front today

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s back to school for Fayette County and several other school districts and the weather is looking decent. We do have a weak cold front passing through and it may touch off a storm or two this afternoon.

All of this continues to be part of a fairly active pattern for August and that pattern looks to ramp up a little more in the coming days.

Locally dense fog may be an issue out there this morning for many in central and eastern Kentucky, but conditions look dry. Temps hit the 80s this afternoon with a shower or thunderstorm going up on a northwesterly flow.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.