Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Summer sizzle and a few storms

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have a super-steamy setup settling in across central and eastern Kentucky. This summer sizzle will be accompanied by a few showers and storms over the next few days, with a bigger increase on the way as we head into next week.

Temps out there today range from the upper 80s to low 90s with humidity levels really taking off. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms may move from west to east across the state, losing a little steam the farther east it gets.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.