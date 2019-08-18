Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Summer keeps on rolling

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Summer shows no signs of letting up as heat and humidity roll on across our part of the world. This steamy air will continue into the first half of the new week, but changes show up in the form of a cold front.

Let us begin with our Sunday and roll forward. Highs today are in the low 90s for most of central and eastern Kentucky. Humidity levels will make it feel like the upper 90s at times. Skies are mainly dry, but there is a small chance for a shower or storm to go up.

