Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Storms to increase this week

Our new week is off and running with more of the same in the temperature department, but changes are on the way as a cold front moves in. This front will usher in an increase in rainfall and a decrease in your back porch thermometer.

As always, we start with what’s going on in the precious present. Temps out there today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few scattered showers and storms may go up to help us out a bit.

