Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few big boomers possible

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are heading into a fairly stormy setup across central and eastern Kentucky and that kicks off with a local severe threat today. This is ahead of a cold front that swings into the region later in the week, keeping the storm chance going, but knocking temps down.

Today’s storms may contain damaging winds and large hail, especially across the north and west. The strongest storms may contain damaging winds and large hail. In addition to the severe threat, these storms will also put down a lot of rain and put on a pretty good light show.

