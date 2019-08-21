Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: More storms rolling through

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have waves of showers and thunderstorms ready to rumble across central and eastern Kentucky over the next several days. As the storms continue to ramp up, the temperatures are going to be dropping.

Temps today are still on the steamy side with a few showers and storms going up. These storms may be more prominent by the evening and a few could be strong or severe. Just like yesterday, these storms will also put down torrential rains.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.