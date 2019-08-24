Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A cool start to the weekend

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our cold front is now to our south and that’s giving us some awesome weather to kick off the weekend. Unfortunately, that awesome isn’t going to last very long as the threat for storms returns later Sunday. This will be ahead of another front due in town early next week.

Let’s start with what’s going out there today. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted as temps stay in the upper 70s for most. Humidity levels are way down, making for a beautiful early fall feeling day. There’s still a small threat for an isolated shower or storm across the far southeast.

