Chris Bailey's forecast: Showers and storms on the increase

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are coming off a sensational Saturday, but our Sunday is looking a bit different. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are firing back up and will really ramp up over the next few days. That action will be ahead of another fall cold front set to move in here on Tuesday.

Today starts dry with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will quickly thicken with showers and storms going up this afternoon and evening. The best chance is across western and central parts of the state as a strong southwesterly moisture flow kicks in.

