Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: The week starts wet

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are working through the region, bringing heavy rain to start the week. This action is ahead of another fall cold front slated to arrive on the scene later Tuesday. Another front then tries to follow that up over the Labor Day Weekend.

As always, we start with the precious present. Temps today are going to be held way down because of the clouds and rain. Some areas may not get out of the 60s. The showers and storms will be working across the region from the south and southwest, bringing the possibility of a lot of water for some. The greatest risk for local high water issues is across central parts of the state.

