Chris Bailey's forecast: Another fall feel blows in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have another fall-feeling cold front pushing into the state today, bringing more showers and storms our way. The temps coming in behind this front look amazing for the next several days, with another front potentially impacting the weather this weekend.

Winds are gusty today ahead of the front as temps hit the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening and could bring more heavy rains to the area.

