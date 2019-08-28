Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Great feeling weather returns

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are rolling our way closer and closer to Labor Day Weekend and the weather is back to beautiful. Will this roll on into the big weekend? I suspect the answer to that lies with a tropical system a long way away from us.

Let’s begin with today’s awesome dose of temps. Highs are generally upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s still a small chance for a lingering shower this morning across the east, but that should clean up pretty quickly.

