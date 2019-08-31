Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few holiday weekend storms

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

As we get set for the unofficial ending to summer, a few showers and storms will continue to develop. These storms are ahead of a weak front draped across the region.

While all this is happening, there are some changes to the track of Hurricane Dorian. I will get to that here in a bit.

Let’s start with what we have out there today. Any shower or thunderstorm looks fairly scattered, but the chance is there for a storm to interrupt some outdoor plans. Let’s hope this action stays away from Kroger Field in Lexington as the Cats start the season at Noon today.

