Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few changes after Labor Day

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our Labor Day Weekend rolls on with steamy temps and a few storms floating about the region. As we look beyond Labor Day, changes are showing up as a big trough pushes into the eastern half of the country.

That same trough may also impact the changing track of Hurricane Dorian.

Before we get to all that, let’s begin with what’s happening out there today. Highs are similar to where we have been for the past few days and a couple of thunderstorms may show up. Not everyone sees rain, but a few strong storm will be possible once again.

