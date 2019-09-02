Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Labor Day forecast and tracking Dorian

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our Labor Day is off and running with a weak cold front dropping in from the northwest. This front is fairly weak, but we have a few more fronts on the way later this week and weekend.

Stealing the weather show continues to be Hurricane Dorian. This storm became one of the strongest hurricanes on record Sunday as it continues to churn through the Bahamas. I’ll get to Dorian in a bit.

Let’s start this partly with what’s going on out there today. As mentioned, a weak cold front is dropping in here from the northwest. This doesn’t have much juice to work with, but it can crank out a shower or thunderstorm.

