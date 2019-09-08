Weather News
Chris Bailey’s forecast: Summer surges back in this week
It’s the time of year fall weather fans usually start getting excited, but summer is saying to cool your jets. We are rolling into a very toasty temperature week that’s going to make it feel more like July than September.
Let’s begin with today and roll ahead. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted as temps reach the upper 70s and low 80s. There’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm by the evening, especially across the west.
