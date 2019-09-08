Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Summer surges back in this week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s the time of year fall weather fans usually start getting excited, but summer is saying to cool your jets. We are rolling into a very toasty temperature week that’s going to make it feel more like July than September.

Let’s begin with today and roll ahead. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted as temps reach the upper 70s and low 80s. There’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm by the evening, especially across the west.

