Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Summer won’t go away

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are coming off an absolutely fantastic weekend that gave us a tough of fall weather. Well, don’t let it spoil you because summer is surging back in over the next few days.

Temps on our Monday will be back into the 80s with a touch more humidity joining the mix. Skies will be partly sunny, but there’s a slight chance for a shower or storm across the north.

