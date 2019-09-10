Weather News Chris Baileiy’s forecast: Summer sizzle in September

We are in a very toasty pattern across central and eastern Kentucky as summer temps invade the region. This steamy air will start to touch off a scattering of thunderstorms as we await the arrival of a late week cold front.

As always, we begin with the precious present. Temps today are in the upper 80s and low 90s for many with a mix of sun and clouds. With an increase in humidity levels, there is also a small risk for a shower or thunderstorm across the south. The best chance for that comes late this afternoon.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.