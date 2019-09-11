Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few storms join in the hot temps

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

Steamy temps continue to rule the week across central and eastern Kentucky. The steam is about to be joined by a few showers and storms well ahead of a late week cold front. That appears to be a cold front in name only as the air behind it is only a little cooler.

After a record setting day on Tuesday, highs out there today are back into the 90s. Humidity levels increase and that can lead to a few afternoon and evening storms going up. This isn’t going to be widespread stuff, but I can’t rule out a strong storm or two.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather forecast.