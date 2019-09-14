Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: The heat takes a weekend break

We’ve made it to the weekend and we have a much cooler air mass settling into the state. This is exactly what the weather doctor ordered, but you should enjoy it because it gets steamy again early next week.

Let’s start with where we are now and roll forward.

Highs today range from the upper 70s to low 80s in most areas with MUCH lower humidity. The air is actually going to feel pretty darn awesome today as a cold front drops to our southeast. This front may still have a stray shower or storm with it across the southeast.

