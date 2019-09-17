Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: In search of fall

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

As we continue to roll through one of the hottest Septembers on record, many of us fall lovers are ready to throw up the surrender flag. Is there anything resembling fall in the near future? I’ll help you look for it and focus on how hot Septembers of the past turned out for the rest of fall and winter.

Let us begin with today. Temps are down a bit compared to the past few days, but are still on the warm side. A weak cold front is draped across the region and could touch off a shower or storm.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.