Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Another warm weekend

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Temps continue to run much above normal and this is a pattern I don’t see giving up anytime soon. As a matter of fact, don’t be surprised if we stay very toasty well into December.

That doesn’t mean we can’t have a few cooler shots of air, but the numbers should average very warm.

Speaking of very warm, that’s where we are today. Temps are back into the upper 80s for many with a mix of sun and clouds. A few upper 80s can’t be ruled out.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.